SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $138.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

