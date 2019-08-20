SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.19

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and traded as low as $24.54. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 6,576 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHECY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.