Sfmg LLC Sells 142 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Walmart by 48.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 294.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 136,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 101,976 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock valued at $321,872,581. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. 1,788,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $322.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

