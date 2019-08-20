Sfmg LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $124.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

