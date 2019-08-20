Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.87. 2,016,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

