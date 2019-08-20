Sfmg LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 627,988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,747,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,339.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 347,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,628. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Incyte news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.