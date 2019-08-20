Sfmg LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 627,988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,747,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 13,339.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 347,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,628. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,040 shares of company stock worth $9,627,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

