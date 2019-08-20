Sfmg LLC Has $857,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. 399,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,889. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 137,076 shares worth $18,940,324. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.