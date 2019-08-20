Sfmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,174,523. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.