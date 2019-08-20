Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,291.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 682,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 389,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,316. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26.

