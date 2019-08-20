Sfmg LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

TPL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $664.00. 3,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.47. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $831.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $1,549,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.