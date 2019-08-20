Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $15,341,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 807,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 717,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

