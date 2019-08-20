Seele (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Seele has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Seele token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX and HADAX. Seele has a total market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele Token Profile

Seele is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,776,387 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seele’s official website is seele.pro . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

