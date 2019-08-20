Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 886 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 37.8% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $204.65. 165,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

