Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,234 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $5,250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 346,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

