Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 120,849 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,849 shares during the quarter. HCP makes up 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.19% of HCP worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HCP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,994,000 after buying an additional 80,578 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 60,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HCP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

