Securian Asset Management Inc Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,001,000 after purchasing an additional 180,017 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $10,559,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $13,029,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,661. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.