Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,864 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Facebook by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 33,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $184.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,634 shares of company stock valued at $204,014,248. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

