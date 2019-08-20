Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.52. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 7,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

Get Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores alerts:

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 105,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the second quarter worth $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOS)

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.