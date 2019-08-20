SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 8.6%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 19,614,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 363% from the average daily volume of 4,240,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $578.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

