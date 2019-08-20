Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.30

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €53.30 ($61.98) and last traded at €52.85 ($61.45), with a volume of 256287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €52.05 ($60.52).

G24 has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.59 ($54.18).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.