ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $970M – 1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.63 million.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 300,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $808.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.