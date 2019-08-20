SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.07. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $160,121.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,887,345. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $260.05. 342,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,239. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $263.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.15 and its 200 day moving average is $211.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.