SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. SAP posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 341,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.54. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

