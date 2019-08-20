Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.35

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $7.61. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 1,379 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2,227.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,655,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,880 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 215.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 126,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 56,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

