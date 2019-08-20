Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SALM. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,256.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,108 shares of company stock worth $76,116 in the last ninety days. 55.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.