Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Declares GBX 4.70 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 293.25 ($3.83).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

