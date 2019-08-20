Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Declares GBX 4.70 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.00 million and a P/E ratio of 13.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (down from GBX 310 ($4.05)) on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 293.25 ($3.83).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

