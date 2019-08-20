Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

