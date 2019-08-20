Rupaya Trading Down 34.6% This Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $33,039.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. During the last week, Rupaya has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.19 or 2.16599093 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024638 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

