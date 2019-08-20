RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

RMBL has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RumbleON has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of RMBL opened at $3.72 on Friday. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $270.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.97 million.

In related news, Chairman Marshall Chesrown acquired 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,950 shares of company stock worth $217,142 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

