Rudd International Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,949 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 338,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 14,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 248,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,813,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

