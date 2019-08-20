Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Shares Down 1.4%

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.81, 14,591 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 43,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYDAF)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

