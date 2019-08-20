Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 369.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.38. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,973. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.87. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

