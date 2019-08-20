Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,690,000 after buying an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 861,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

ROP stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $362.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,973. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.87.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.