Rivetz (RVT) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $317,173.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01302403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.