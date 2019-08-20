RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Purchases 13,900 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $36,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,089.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Grain Co Continental purchased 200 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $498.00.

RIBT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 47,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 7,283,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 1,003,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

