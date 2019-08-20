Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Telenav (TNAV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV):

8/16/2019 – Telenav was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/16/2019 – Telenav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

8/8/2019 – Telenav was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Telenav was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Telenav had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

7/2/2019 – Telenav was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2019 – Telenav was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

TNAV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. 607,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Telenav Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at $22,704,186.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 224,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,118 shares of company stock worth $6,769,036 in the last ninety days. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telenav by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.