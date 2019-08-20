Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

8/12/2019 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2019 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/30/2019 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

7/29/2019 – Pfizer was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 18,879,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,813,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

