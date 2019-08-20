Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded up $15.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $619.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.03. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.63.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.