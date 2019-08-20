Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NewLink Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 89,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 404,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 22,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,585. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.32. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6,587.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLNK. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

