Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,379 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 544,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 2,258,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

