Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA accounts for about 2.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Santander Consumer USA worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,805,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,026,000 after buying an additional 2,925,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 47.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 638,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $25.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,452. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

