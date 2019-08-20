Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $733,000 Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 15.6% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 120,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNXM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNXM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 3,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,976. The firm has a market cap of $926.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

