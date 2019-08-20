Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 400,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,162. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra set a $80.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

