Republic Protocol (REN) Price Tops $0.0207

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.04748155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

