Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 396.84% and a negative return on equity of 186,717.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

