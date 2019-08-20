Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $326,927.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00260814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.01302000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,028,029,189 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

