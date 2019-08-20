RedFOX Labs Market Cap Achieves $3.65 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $69,373.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00484636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00126442 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004565 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000451 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,598,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,199,185 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.