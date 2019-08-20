Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hill-Rom (HRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC):

8/6/2019 – Hill-Rom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Hill-Rom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Hill-Rom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Hill-Rom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 397,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,962,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

