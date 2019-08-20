Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2019 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

8/8/2019 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Tivity Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

8/1/2019 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2019 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2019 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $865.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 850.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after buying an additional 4,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tivity Health by 300.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,562,000 after buying an additional 2,079,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tivity Health by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after buying an additional 681,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

