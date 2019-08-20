Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. 306,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,202. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.